Costons wins PNW PGA Senior Players’ Championship

WALLA WALLA — A Blaine golfer has won the PNW Senior Players' Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club.
PGA Professional Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo G&CC in Blaine won the PNW Senior Players’ Championship on Wednesday, April 18, by one stroke over PGA Professional Mike Gove of Inglewood GC of Kenmore.
The competition was on a 72-par, 6,525-yard course and featured 52 teams.
In the team Four-Ball competition, PGA Professional Steve Stull of Richland and amateur Brad Karns of Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver won by three strokes after shooting Four-Ball scores of 70-65-135, 9-under par.
PGA Professional Steve Stull aced the 11th hole the first day, officials said.
The Senior Players’ Championship is a two-man team competition of one Pacific Northwest PGA Professional and one amateur playing a both an individual and a four-ball competition.
