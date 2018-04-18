Granger girls sweep LaSalle

— The Spartans are battling for a spot in the district playoffs and Tuesday, April 17, took a big step in that direction with a 12-2 and 15-8 sweep of LaSalle in fastpitch.

They did it without primary pitcher senior Sarah Zapien, who was injured in warmups before a doubleheader loss to Cle Elum a couple of weeks ago.

In a way, that’s been good for the Spartans. Coach Jaime Vasquez has been forced to speed up the development of freshman Shaylin Cardenas.

“Sarah threw a pitch, felt a pinch in her arm,” coach Vasquez said. “We had to shut her down until later games.”

Tuesday Vasquez got two good efforts from Cardenas. She struck out five batters in five innings in the first game and seven in seven in the second game.

The first game featured at 3-3 performance at the plate by Nizhoni Tallman, with a home run and a triple.

Jaylene Vasquez backed her up with a 2-2 effort and 2 runs batted in.

In the second game, Jaylene Vasquez was hot. She batted 4-4, including a triple, and had 4 RBI.

Tallman went 2-3 with 2 RBI, Zapien, playing shortstop, blasted a double for 2 RBI and Hailey Golob rapped a single for 2 RBI.