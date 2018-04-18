Helen Mary Gonzalez, 70, currently of Woodland, Calif, formerly of the Lower Valley, died April 14, 2018, in Woodland.
She was born March 4, 1948 in Montana.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Helen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment