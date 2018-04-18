Helen Mary Gonzalez, 70, currently of Woodland, Calif, formerly of the Lower Valley, died April 14, 2018, in Woodland.

She was born March 4, 1948 in Montana.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Helen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.