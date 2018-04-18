Hermenejildo Trujillo-Lara passed away, April 16, 2018 at the age of 80 years old in Sunnyside.
He was born to Jesus Trujillo and Petra Lara on May 11, 1937, in Micho-acan, Mexico.
He is survived by his wonderful wife, Maria Luz Trujillo; five children, Jose - Guadalupe (Maria), Carmen (Abdon), Uriel (Abby), Sergio, and Javier Trujillo; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. He especially loved his 22 grandchil-dren.
Hermenejildo is preceded in death by both his parents, his son, Jose Je-sus, and two siblings.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p. m. on Thursday, April 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Sunnyside with the Rosary held at 6 p.m.
The funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 20, with graveside to follow services at Lower Valley Memorial Garden.
