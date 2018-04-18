Johnson named 1A girls Athlete of the Week Local girl anchored distance relay and set school record in 3,200

— A local girl has been selected by as the 1A girls Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Athlete of the Week.

Kalen Johnson received the honor for anchoring the Leopards’ distance medley relay team, which took second place in the Pasco Invite; she ran her 1,600 meter leg in a time of 5:10.

Johnson ran also ran the 3,200 meter in 11:11.38 and took third place.

Both the times were school records, WIAA officials said.

Other athletes receiving the honor for the week of April 8-14 include

Graham-Kapowsin’s Chad Simonson, Richland’s Emily Garza, Kennewick’s Johan Correa, Kamiakin’s Lexi Brown, East Valley (Yakima)’s Chase Oldham, Ellensburg’s Carissa Burgess, Wahluke’s Isaac Sanchez, Lyle-Wishram’s Brandon Montoya, Liberty Christian’s Tiffany Calhoon, Almira-Coulee/Hartline’s Dalton Kentner and Tacoma Baptist’s Meagan Smallbeck.