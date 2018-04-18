Larry Darnell Daniel, 61 of San Antonio, Texas, for-merly of Grandview, passed away at his home on March 23, 2018.

Larry was born on Aug. 14, 1956, to L.D. and Ethel M. (Wilson) Daniel in the town of Jonesboro, LA. In the 1960s, the Daniel family moved to Washington State. He attended schools in Grandview, where he ex-celled in football and track. Larry also enjoyed playing the drums in the high school band. After graduating from Grandview High School, he attended Eastern Washing-ton University, where he was recruited by IBM.

Through his employment with IBM he lived in various places in Tri-Cities, Seattle, Corpus Christi, Texas and eventually San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio became Larry’s home and he lived there until the time of his passing.

Although Larry never married, he had numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved. Larry is also survived by his sister Patsy (Robert) Dean, brothers George Daniel, Lester Daniel all of Grandview, and Rob-ert (Dora) Daniel of Burling-ton, and sister-in-law Janie Dybdahl of Oakville.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and Bobby Daniel.

A private family memorial service will be held later.

Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.