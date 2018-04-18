Sunnyside Starbucks won't participate in discrimination training Prosser Starbucks to shut down for two hours May 29

— The local Starbucks won't be shutting down for discrimination training next month, but the Prosser Starbucks will.

The Starbucks coffee company has set aside May 29 to train 175,000 employees at 8,000 locations in the prevention of racial discrimination following a incident in a Philadelphia, Penn., coffee shop that led to the arrest of two black men who refused to leave.

The Sunnyside Starbucks, inside Safeway at 613 S. Sixth St., is a licensed store and won’t be participating, according to its employees.

The Prosser location at 10 Merlot Drive will be shutting down for two hours for the May 29 training, employees said, noting 24 baristas will be trained.