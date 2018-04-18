Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan
As of Wednesday, April 18, 2018
APRIL 17
Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
APRIL 18
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.
