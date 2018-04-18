Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

Daily Sun logo

By Jennie McGhan

As of Wednesday, April 18, 2018

APRIL 17

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 18

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

