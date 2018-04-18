Thomson seeks re-election as Yakima County Treasurer Customer service will continue to be a focus for veteran treasurer

— Yakima County Treasurer Ilene Thomson has announced that she is seeking re-election.

“I really enjoy what I do,” Thomson said, noting that she’s brought technology and innovation to the office since being first elected in 2002. “I believe I’ve done a good job.”

A lifelong Yakima resident Thomson said she is responsible for collecting and distributing nearly $2 billion annually and managing an investment portfolio of approximately $400 million daily on behalf of county agencies.

Thomson said her experience has given her knowledge of internal controls and the security needed to protect public funds.

“I am a forward-thinker,” she said, noting she managed the implementation of online payment systems vital to residents today.

Even though the Yakima County Treasurer’s Office has upgraded over the years, Thomson said “there are some things we can continue to improve on.”

Thomson was recently elected as president of the Washington Association of County Officials, which represents assessors, auditors, clerks, coroners, prosecutors, sheriffs and treasurers statewide. She is also the Washington Association of County Treasurers Regional Education chairwoman.



Among her successes, Thomson touts the Treasurer’s Investment Pool, which overall out-performs its benchmarks.

Thomson said she has a strong sense of fiscal responsibility as county budgetary concerns have affected the community as a whole.

She said she also remains focused on provided “excellent service” to taxpayers, title companies, mortgagors, taxing and assessment districts and state offices.

Prior to being elected treasurer, Thomson was with Yakima Federal Savings.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a minor in computer science.

She has also received her Certified Governmental Investment Professional designation.



“It’s been such an honor to be here (as county treasurer),” she said. “And I believe my experience will be helpful going forward.

Thomson is married and has two adult children.