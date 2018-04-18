Two wolves killed following depredations Pine Creek Pack has killed at least five calves in last two weeks

— Oregon game managers killed two Pine Creek Pack wolves on Wednesday, April 18, following recent depredations.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife sharpshooters shot an adult mail and young female from a helicopter, officials said. The male is not the alpha.

The Pine Creek Pack is believed to have killed at least five calves and injured since others in just the last two weeks, officials said.

Most recently, a 125-pound calf was killed on Sunday, April 15, officials said. The carcass had bite marks on its hind legs and there were fresh wolf tracks.

Fish and Wildlife officials also said GPS data showed two Pine Creek Pack wolves were in the area that morning, officials said.

In response, the agency issued three depredation permits to be used by the agency or Pine Valley Ranch, the site of the most recent depredation.

Since two of the wolves have been killed by state game managers, only one permit remains valid.

Ranch owner Chad DelCurto, his Pine Valley Ranch employees or the state agency can still take a wolf on the 3,000-acre ranch between now and May 4, when the permit expires.