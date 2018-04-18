Valley Mall shooting suspect arrested in Grandview Second suspect found at Grandview Motel following a tip

— A man believed responsible for shooting and killing Efren Cervantes-Sanchez, 21, at Valley Mall in Union Gap on April 6 was arrested by law enforcement yester-day, April 17.

An anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Luis Coronado Vazquez, 18, was provided to Crime Stoppers, leading officers to the Grandview Motel, 522 E. East Wine Country Road, at about 1:15 a.m., Union Gap Police Chief Gregory Cobb said in a press release.

The LEAD Task Force surveilled the motel and watched Vazquez attempt to flee from a rear window at about 4:15 a.m., Cobb said.

Law enforcement from different agencies, including Grandview, Sunnyside, Union Gap police, as well as deputies from Yakima and Benton counties, set up a perimeter. A K-9 unit was requested, and Yakima Po-lice provided “Dexter” to help track the Vazquez, Cobb said.

He was located in a near-by mobile home park and arrested without further incident, Cobb said.

Vazquez was transported to Yakima County Jail and arraigned today, April 18, by Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson.

His bail is set at $1 million, and he is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Alexander Pelcastre, 18, of Toppenish has also been charged in the shooting case. Believed to be the getaway driver, he is charged with second-degree murder and has been released on $25,000 bail. His arraignment is set for April 24.

Union Gap Police investigated the April 6 case after receiving a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot at Valley Mall, a narrative presented to the court said.

Officers found Cervantes-Sanchez inside a vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the chest, records show.

Cervantes-Sanchez was rushed to Astria Medical Center in Yakima, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his wound, records show.

Vazquez was witnessed fleeing in a minivan, records show.

Pelcastre was interviewed and said one of his friends shot Cervantes-Sanchez after an altercation, records show.

Pelcastre said he witnessed the events, heard the gun-shot, saw Cervantes-Sanchez fall to the ground and drove the shooter away from the scene, records show.