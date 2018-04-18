Why release lamprey when salmon runs remain marginal?

PROSSER — Does anyone else think it is ironic that the Yakama Indian Nation – long a champion for salmon restoration – plans to release adult Pacific lamprey into the Yakima River? (Page 3 of the April 18 edition of The Daily Sun).
Lamprey may be culturally important to the tribe, but they also are a parasitic eel-like species that literally sucks the life out of salmon. Lamprey and salmon both migrate downstream, then return as adults to spawn.
So, what will that mean to the ongoing dam and water-spill controversy? Will we have to worry in the future about lamprey passage over the dams, too?
The bottom line – reintroducing a predator species like lamprey when salmon runs are still marginal doesn't make much sense. It would be better to wait.
Linda Freepons
Prosser
