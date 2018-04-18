Wildcat girls bounced, 5-0

TOPPENISH — The home court made little difference Tuesday, April 17, as the Othello Huskies swept Toppenish, 5-0, in girls tennis.
In No. 1 singles, Julissa Cantu defeated Savannah Maltos 6-2, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Amayeli Diaz topped Yaritza Maravilla 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles play:
No. 1 — Macey Hampton/Daishawn Roylance (O) def Arissa Diaz/Berenice Hernandez 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 — Janiese Alvarez/Alyssa Freeman (O) def Julie Romero/Lillie Wesley 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Jenny Walker/Janae Freeman (O) def Guadalupe Martinez/Crystal Vasquez 6-2, 6-0.
