Wildcat girls bounced, 5-0

— The home court made little difference Tuesday, April 17, as the Othello Huskies swept Toppenish, 5-0, in girls tennis.

In No. 1 singles, Julissa Cantu defeated Savannah Maltos 6-2, 7-5.

At No. 2 singles, Amayeli Diaz topped Yaritza Maravilla 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles play:

No. 1 — Macey Hampton/Daishawn Roylance (O) def Arissa Diaz/Berenice Hernandez 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 — Janiese Alvarez/Alyssa Freeman (O) def Julie Romero/Lillie Wesley 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 — Jenny Walker/Janae Freeman (O) def Guadalupe Martinez/Crystal Vasquez 6-2, 6-0.