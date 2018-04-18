Yakima County ranks 14th in best counties to purchase a home in Washington Whitman County the worst in Eastern Washington; King County the worst statewide

— A SmartAsset study released earlier this week ranks Yakima County as No. 14 for the best place to buy a home in Washington state.

Of the state’s 39 counties, Stevens County north of Spokane, ranked No. 1, followed by Adams, Okanogan, Cowlitz and Grays Harbor counties respectively.

Kittitas County ranked sixth, Franklin seventh and Grant eighth, according to the study.

According to the study, purchasing a home in Yakima County becomes more economical than renting at 4.5 years. In Stevens County, it took only two years to reach the breakeven point between renting and purchasing.

The average price of a home in Yakima County is $257,617. The average monthly mortgage payment is $999 and the average monthly rent is $1,244, the study shows.

Benton County ranked 13th at 4.4 years, the study shows. The average monthly mortgage payment in Benton County is $1,070 and the average monthly rent is $1,253.

Klickitat County ranked 19th, with the break-even time frame between renting and owning coming in at 5.2 years, the study shows. The average monthly mortgage payment is $1,152 and the average monthly rent is $1,184.

Whitman County had the lowest ranking in Eastern Washington, coming in 35th of the state’s 39 counties. And King County was ranked last statewide.

In Whitman County, it takes 6.3 years before owning becomes more economical than renting. The county, which includes the city of Pullman and Washington State University’s main campus, had an average home cost of $309,489, the study shows. The average monthly mortgage payment is $1,200 and the average monthly rent is $1,183.

In King County, which includes Seattle and Renton, it takes 12.2 years to break even, the study shows. The average King County home costs $760,395 and had a monthly mortgage payment of $2,947 or an average monthly rental of $2,376.