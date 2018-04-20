Prosser policeman fired over alleged sexual misconduct

— City officials have confirmed that a police officer has been terminated for alleged sexual misconduct after an eighth-month investigation.

Shane Hellyer was fired March 29, City Administrator Dave Stockdale confirmed Wednesday, April 18.

The Daily Sun has filed a public records request for all 60 pages of documentation in the firing of the officer.

The investigation began Aug. 11, 2017, when a woman being interviewed by Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Hellyer had touched her inappropriately while handcuffed in December 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office and Prosser Police Department each began investigations.

Investigators discussed Hellyer’s behavior with the victim, police and others, later determining he had other instances of sexual misconduct, including voyeurism, harassment and inappropriate comments.

Possible charges were referred to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, but the case did not reach the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard for a conviction.

Investigators also found 15 violations of police department policy.