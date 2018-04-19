Taylor named Legislator of the Year

— A local lawmaker has been named the Association of Washington Business’ 2018 Legislator of the Year.

State Rep. David Taylor, a Republican, was selected for the honor by the group’s Government Affairs County.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Legislator of the Year award from the Association of Washington Business,” Taylor said. “I take pride in my work to create policies that encourage economic development throughout Washington state. I appreciate the support of the Association of Washington Business as we work together to promote common-sense solutions for business development and job creation.”

Taylor represents the 15th Legislative District, along with Sen. Jim Honeyford and Rep. Bruce Chandler. The district covers the eastern half of Yakima County, including the cities of Moxee, Zillah, Granger, Sunnyside and Grandview.

Taylor received the association’s top award for his strong advocacy of policies to reach bipartisan resolution in the Legislature for two state Supreme Court rulings: The 2016 Hirst water rights decision that left residents in rural regions in limbo and the 2012 McCleary K-12 education funding case that has had lawmakers allocating more money to schools since the 2013 session.

“Rep. David Taylor has successfully tackled challenging issues since he was elected nearly a decade ago,” Association Vice President of Government Affairs Gary Chandler said. “His work to reach bipartisan solutions to the Hirst and McCleary court rulings truly show his support for rural economic development, and his willingness to fight for rural regions of the state, whether that means equitable school funding or access to water.

“We’re honored to recognize legislative leaders like him – he sees a long-term vision for Washington state and recognizes that good policies at the state level are critical to extending economic opportunity to every resident in every small town, city and community across our state.”

The award will be presented to Taylor at the association’s annual Evening of Excellence on Nov. 28 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.