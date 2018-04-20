Granger boys keep winning on court

— The Spartan boys tennis team won twice last week to remain undefeated in South Central Athletic Conference-West competition, defeatng White Swan, 4-0, on April 17 and Goldendale, 3-2, on April 19.

The girls didn’t do quite as well, defeating White Swan, 5-0, but falling to Goldendale, 3-2.

The Spartan boys are 8-0-1 in the conference. They can pretty much lock up the league title Tuesday in matches at Zillah. Zillah administered Granger’s lone blemish, a 2-2 tie at Granger.

In the White Swan matches Granger’s boys had their most formidable line-up, with Malaki Cumpston at No. 1 singles.

Cumpston overwhelmed Elvis Lopez, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Trennan Slade, who subbed at No. 1 while Cumpston was unavailable, swept away Alex Villanueva, 6-0, 6-0.

There were two doubles matches, and Granger swept those. Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton topped Oscar Velasquez, 6-1, 6-0, and Alvaro Campos and Rafael Rocha topped Vance Ledeaux and Cole Dittentholer, 8-0.

The girls competition went as usual, with Granger winning both singles matches. This time the Spartans added three doubles victories.

Naya Roettger of Granger pounced on Alejandra Adame, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Anabel Castillo did the same with Jaynell Lee, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2.

In doubles play, Sophie Blodgett an Kaitlyn Roettger stopped Yocelin Guerrero and Christina Katscukis, 6-2, 6-0; Maya Rodriguez and Ari Mendoza defeated Maria Torres and Diana Guerrero, 8-5; and Cierra Middleton an Destiny Alegria shut out Carla Vidrios and Jodie Pruneda, 8-0.

Coach Alfredo Cardenas shuffled his line-up a bit for Goldendale. He forfeited boys No. 2 singles to have a shot at two points in doubles.

It worked. The Timberwolves got two forfeit points.

Cumpston took first singles, 6-0, 6-2 over John Hanna, but Granger gave up second singles. Instead Trennan Slade slipped out of No. 2 singles to help Robert Berger defeat William Sinn and Haydon Loren, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Granger won again at No. 2 doubles when Rocha and Campos defeated Marc Luntz and Cody Farmer, 6-3, 6-2.

The girls stayed with their regular formula, but it didn’t stand up. They had victories only in singles play.

Roettger bounced Kylee Beam, 6-0, 6-0. Castillo topped Taylor Cole, 6-1, 6-0.