Greyhound boys back to winning

— Despite the thumping from Selah last week, the Grandview boys have one of the top tennis teams in the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

They bounced right back Thursday, April 19, with a 3-2 victory over Ellensburg. The Greyhound girls did not fare as well. They fell to their Ellensburg counterparts, 4-1.

As has been the case all season. They were led by their two singles players in the boys competition. Marc Martinez made short of No. singles, taking out Andrew Hull, 6-2, 6-1. Devin Amaro followed that up with a 6-0-6-2 win at No. 2 singles over Coulter Winter.

Grandview got the deciding point at No. 2 doubles, which turned out to be one of the bette matches of the day. Agustin Cortes and Nathan Moreno defeated Trevor Carlton and Mike Nelson, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ellensburg’s Jacob Holdeman and Jaiden Duby of Ellensburg edged Nathan Barrientes and Abisai Mendoza 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at 1st doubles, and Brenner Hall and Luke Michel stopped Felip Ayala and Anthony Hernandez, 6-4, 6-4.

Only a victory by Viviana Gill at No. 1 singles saved the Grandview girls from being shut out. She took down Laila Hatebur, 6-0, 6-1.

Grandview girls Amitie Davis and Blake Johnson put up a good first set fight before dropping No. 3 doubles, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Addie Klucking of Ellensburg defeated Briseida Espindola, 6-3, 6-3. At No. 1 doubles, Ellensburg’s Ashley Higdon and Anna Winter topped Maria Ramos and Alex Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-2.

And No. 2 doubles went to Aubrey Higdon and Heather Hickman of Ellensburg over Wendy Garcia and Diana Diaz, 6-3, 6-0.