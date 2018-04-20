Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 19

Business alarm on Wallace Way.

Assist agency on Cherry Lane.

Animal problem on Wolfe Lane.

Theft on Elm Street.

Informational call on East third Street.

Informational call on East Fourth Street.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Wanted person on South Simcoe Avenue, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Wilson Highway and East Bonnieview Road.

Vehicle prowl on Avenue F.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

APRIL 20

Suspicious activity on Vista Drive.

Parking problem at Higgins Way and West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 19

Assist agency on Fourth Avenue.

Resident assist on Skylstad Street.

Weapon assault on East Chestnut Avenue.

APRIL 20

Weapon offense on South 10th Street, Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 19

Non-injury crash at East Edison Avenue and state Highway 241.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Abandoned vehicle on South Ninth Street.

Animal problem on Jackson Street.

Suspicious activity on South Third Street.

Animal problem on West Riverside Avenue.

Court order violation on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on South First Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South First Street.

Vehicle fire at Saul Road and Miller Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Third Street.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Traffic offense at Allen Road and South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity at East Lincoln Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Traffic offense at Allen Road and South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity at East Lincoln Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on Factory Road.

Suspicious activity on Midvale Road.

Theft on Waneta Road.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate at South Fourth Street and Grant Avenue.

APRIL 20

Weapon offense on South 10th Street.

Driving under the influence on Federal Way.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 19

Drugs on South Camas Avenue.

Drugs on South Wasco Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Fourth Street.

Theft on South Wasco Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 19

Residential alarm on North Meyers Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at Newland Road and state Highway 22, Granger.

Recovered stolen property at Larue and South Wapato roads, Toppenish.

Wanted person on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Informational call on Branch Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Larue and South Wapato roads, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on East Branch Road.

Vehicle prowl at Independence Road and state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Illegal burning on Jackson Street, Mabton.

Mental subject on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping on Duck Meadow Lane, Mabton.

Welfare check on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop at Signal Peak and Fort roads, Toppenish.

APRIL 20

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 19

Suicidal person on Westwind Drive.

Theft on North Eighth Street.