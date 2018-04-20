Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 18

Traffic hazard at Grey and Grandview Pavement roads.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash at Birch Street and East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Domestic call on Nealy Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 71.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

APRIL 19

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on West Third Street.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 18

Business alarm on Gurley Road.

Resident assist on Bailey Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 18

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity at North Fourth Street and Fairview Avenue.

Domestic call on McClain Drive.

Informational call on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Welfare check on Outlook Road.

Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Lewd conduct at South Seventh Street and East Franklin Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on South 13th Street.

Animal noise on Cherry Avenue.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Attempt to locate on West Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Utility problem on Guernsey Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

APRIL 19

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 18

Vehicle prowl on Southpark Drive.

Civil matter on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Camas Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Maple Road, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on South Wasco Avenue.

Traffic offense at West Sixth Street and South Tieton Avenue.

Welfare check on West Seventh Street.

Civil matter at West Seventh Street and South Wasco Avenue.

APRIL 19

Recovered stolen property on U.S. Highway 97.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 18

Non-injury crash on South Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle prowl on Beane Road, Moxee.

Traffic stop on North Elm Street, Toppenish.

Theft on Frazer Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Gap Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Theft on Alps Road, Moxee.

Traffic hazard on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash at state Highway 22 and Phillips Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Welfare check on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Livestock incident on Upperbank Lane, Wapato.

Parking problem on North Track Road, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Theft on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Buena Road and First Street, Buena.

Resident assist on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and First Street, Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle at Harrah and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 18

Suspicious activity on Merclyn Lane.

Welfare check on Vintage Valley Parkway.