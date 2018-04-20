State superintendent of public instruction tours Grandview schools today

— Today, Friday, April 20, will be a busy day in the School District.

Grandview School District is inviting community members in for a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in the classroom.

Touring the schools with the parents from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be a group of community members, including visiting superintendents.

“The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal, will also be touring schools, visiting classrooms, talking to students and teachers and seeing first-hand the wonderful things happening in the classrooms,” spokeswoman Elena Olmstead said.

“A Day With Our Students” will include classroom visits at the high school, middle school and Arthur H. Smith Elementary School.

The group will start the day with a social and student showcase from 8-8:30 a.m. at the District Learning Center, 313 Division St.

Then the entourage will tour the district, traveling from school-to-school via school bus.

The event will end with lunch at the learning center.

Grandview has had “A Day With Our Students” for several years. This is the first time the state superintendent has joined.