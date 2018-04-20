— It’s not just tea that will be served at the upcoming British royal wedding in Windsor Castle next month.

Toppenish hops will be included in a foamy, beery toast after the May 19 wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle.

Yakima Chief–Hopunion, known as YCH HOPS, is providing the main ingredient for Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot Royal Wedding Pale Ale.

YCH HOPS is the largest producer of premium American hops in the Pacific Northwest.

And the hops being used in Windsor Knot were grown by Perrault Farms.

The YCH HOPS crew is so excited that it is planning a company event to celebrate the wedding.

It’s an understatement to say the company is thrilled to know that its Simcoe brand hop product was selected as the sole American hop featured in an exclusive beer brewed in celebration of the upcoming royal wedding.

Brewed by Windsor & Eton Brewery, the beer is called Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot.

“It’s very exciting,” YCH Hops Human Relations Director Lisa Garcia of the Sunnyside office said. “We are so proud to have our hops as a part of this international event.”

The celebratory brew is a pale ale and a special limited edition of Windsor & Eton’s best-selling beer, Windsor Knot, which was first brewed for the marriage of Prince Harry’s brother, His Royal Highness, William, The Duke of Cambridge.

Simcoe is the only American hop included in the beer, showcasing the flavorful and aromatic hops being sourced from the Pacific Northwest and placing Yakima Valley on the map in a global way, company Marketing Director Alex Rumbolz said.

The brand was chosen by Windsor & Eton brewers in honor of bride-to-be Meghan Markle’s West Coast roots, Rumbolz said.

“We use a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games, combined with great American West Coast hops,” Windsor & Eton’s master brewer and co-founder Paddy Johnson said.

The Simcoe brand hops used in this ale were grown and harvested in 2017 and processed at one of YCH HOPS’ production facilities.

Perrault Farms is a fourth generation hop farm owned by the Perrault Family.

Select Botanicals Group, the organization responsible for the creation of the Simcoe brand, is led by Jason Perrault, a family member of Perrault Farms and the current CEO of Select Botanicals Group.

Through an extensive breeding process, Yakima Chief Ranches, now known as Select Botanicals Group, developed and released the YCR-14 hop variety in 2000 under the brand Simcoe. Simcoe® is a popular American hop brand known worldwide for its brewing versatility and unique aroma.

“As the largest purveyor of premium American hops from the Pacific Northwest, we are thrilled that the hops chosen for this special brew came from one of our family farms, the same family that helped to bring this significant variety into the brewing market,” Chief Marketing Officer of YCH HOPS Kate Ruffing said.

“We are honored that this well-rounded, legendary American hop brand was chosen to represent Ms. Markle’s American roots, and we wish all the best to the happy couple.”

Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot™ will be available in both 330ml bottles at 4.5% ABV and in cask at 4% ABV. Both can be pre-ordered by emailing sales@webrew.co.uk.

YCH HOPS will be hosting an event on May 18th to celebrate this special edition beer, their American hop contribution to the brew, and the greatly anticipated royal wedding between His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle.

“I’m looking for to it,” Garcia said.