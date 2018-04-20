You may be able to opt out of smart meters State utilities commission requires private and inverstor-owned utilities to offer opt-out

— We often think of cellphones and televisions as “smart,” meaning they are capable of communicating with other devices. But similar technology has quickly become a mainstay in water heaters, refrigerators, stoves, crockpots, heating and air condition systems and so on.

While the technology has been creeping into our everyday lives, so has the ability of utilities — public and private — to keep tabs on what we are using at any given moment, and by extrapolation, what we are doing.

Many smart devices share their make, model and other information. Utilities can use energy usage and data reported by smart devices and appliances — and collected by “smart meters” — to determine when we are home, when we are watching television, when we are getting a hot shower and even when we have a meal cooking in a crockpot.

And use the information they do.

Utilities nationwide track energy usage data and device information through smart meters installed in our homes and businesses, usually without our permission.

Smart meters and utility computers can communicate in both directions, giving utility managers the ability to shut down or decrease electrical flow to a specific home or business at any given time of the day or night. As the smart grid continues to be developed, eventually utility managers will be able to shut down specific devices inside our homes and businesses.

Utility officials say they have no interest in that ability. And they say the ability to cut power to a specific meter is rarely used (unless the power bill goes unpaid). They also admit that ability could come in handy during brownouts or blackouts.

But state regulators have finally struck a blow for ratepayers.

The state Utilities and Transportation Commission announced April 10 that it will require private and investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities to allow ratepayers to opt out of smart meters. In short, residents and business managers can keep analog and non-smart digital meters — and some of their privacy — if they so choose.

The new rules will not affect public utility districts. Still, some public utilities have discussed, maybe even implemented, opt-opt policies.

Recently, the Jefferson County Public Utility District took up the issue in Port Townsend. The Smart Meter Objectors Group formed to push the utility to allow ratepayers to opt out.

That battle is expected to resume when the utility’s governing board meets next month.

In the meantime, the state Utilities and Transportation Commission has said all private and investor-owned utilities will be required to implement opt-out policies for those not wanting a smart meter “spying” on them.

The mandate affects utilities like Benton Rural Electric Association, Pacific Power, Avista, Cascade Natural Gas and others.

That’s a relief for many liberty-minded folks who believe that as long as they are paying their bill, a private or investor-owned utility should not be able to track when a hot water tank heats up, the refrigerator door opens or the television is on.

Unfortunately, the move to give ratepayers the ability to protect their privacy didn’t come soon enough. And since it doesn’t include public utility districts, a lot of Eastern Washingtonians won’t be able to opt out, yet.

Many utilities began switching to smart meters a decade ago. As a result, there has been a public outcry nationwide over privacy, security, billing and who controls power usage when there isn’t an outstanding financial balance.

The state commission has yet to develop rules and criteria on how opt-out processes will work. I guess we will have to wait to see if opt outs will be made retroactive.

At least utilities are being instructed to minimize opt-out charges. But that’s not enough.

Smart meters are much more expensive than analog meters. So smart meter costs should be borne by those who want them, rather than by ratepayers wanting to preserve some privacy.

Going forward, the commission said opt-out programs will have to be approved before an investor-owned utility can install smart meters. But that may not help ratepayers who have already been forced onto smart meters. And it doesn’t bring back analog meters that have already been disposed of.

Still the decision is a step in the right direction. But my parting question is this: If private and investor-owned utility ratepayers can opt out of smart meters, when will public utility district ratepayers have the same option?

— Roger Harnack is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.