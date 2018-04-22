Officer undermined position, department

— A termination letter written by the city administrator states a veteran officer engaged in actions “unbecoming of a Prosser police officer.”

Shane Hellyer was terminated March 29 from his position with the Police Department after serving the city 15 years. He had a total of 18 years experience as an officer.

He was accused of sexual misconduct with a woman whom he arrested, as well as other women with whom he’d been in contact.

In the termination letter, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said sustained allegations of misconduct against Hellyer, an internal investigation, an outside investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the results of a Loudermill Hearing resulted in the belief that Hellyer undermined “… the credibility and integrity of our police department.”

A Loudermill Hearing is required for members of a union and is part of the due process requirement that must be provided to an employee prior to removing or impacting the employment property right.

In the internal investigation and follow-up investigations, Stockdale said, information provided showed a pattern that demonstrated “… a resolve to be untruthful and establishes a clear pattern of conduct that is unbecoming of a Prosser police officer.”

Hellyer’s conduct with the victim, a woman who told investigators the officer fondled her and had other inappropriate contact with her, was just one of several complaints.

Stockdale described it as “… inappropriate, unreasonable, unwarranted, discourteous, disrespectful, unbecoming, immoral, with-out integrity, deceitful and untruthful.”

Hellyer behaved in a manner that violated the public trust and his own ability to perform the basic duties of his position, Stockdale said.

“Your overall employment history is outweighed by the glaring absence of sound professional judgement and misconduct,” he continued.

Hellyer’s behavior with the victim and other women demonstrated his inability to act responsibly in the interests of the public and “… allowed personal desires to influence your decisions.”

The behaviors toward the women, Stockdale said, violated city and Police Department policies.

He said the allegations of sexual misconduct against Hellyer are undisputed and has a dramatic impact upon the Police Department and its officers, as well as the city.

The Daily Sun has obtained documents further detailing the investigation and will be including the findings in a later publication.