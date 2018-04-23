Area homeless students reflect state numbers OPSI chief says one in 25 students is identified as homeless

— A student comes to school late, wear-ing the same clothes worn the day before, and most times school staff don’t no-tice.

But repeated tardiness and similar appearance fi-nally clicks with someone and questions start being asked.

At least that is the way it is supposed to happen, school family and community en-gagement director Lorenzo Garza said.

“Often the case is one of a student living in what we call a homeless situation,” he said.

Garza said nearly 400 children in grades K-12 have been self-identified as homeless, under the state’s McKinney-Vento defini-tions. According to the state approved

That means 400 children of approximately 6,700 students don’t know where they will sleep tonight, they don’t know with whom they will be staying or where their meals will come from,” Gar-za said.

“And, locally, the number is on the rise, due to a variety of circumstances,” he said.

The federal definition of homeless children and youth under the McKinney- Vento Act is means individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or similar reasons.

Garza said the causes for a child being described as unsheltered can be include being kicked out of the home, loss of a house to live in, divorce, or natural disas-ters.

School districts are tasked with ensuring immediate enrollment and education stability for homeless children and youth, Garza said.

The growing number of homeless students is increas-ing across the state.

New data form the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction showed that the number of students experiencing homelessness is the highest in the state’s his-tory. The increases in home-less students is equivalent to one in every 25 K-12 students.

That picture, based on student enrollments across the state, is similar throughout the lower valley.

Sometimes the number is smaller, but even one chil-dren living in unsecured en-vironment is too many, not-ed one school administrator.

The number from 2016-2017, showed that 40,934 students were considered homeless in the state. Be-tween the years

According to the OSPI su-perintendent Chris Reykdal said that is 3.2 percent in-crease from the previous years, but sadly it is the ninth consequently year in which the state has seen an increase in the homeless student count.

“It’s unacceptable that that many children out of the more than a million children going to school are liv-ing in precarious conditions,” Reykdal said last week dur-ing his visit to Grandview School District.

“We are trying to resolve the issues that find students living in parks, abandoned cars, buildings or on the streets,” he said.

While the number are low-er in Granger School District, based on the school’s enrollment of 322 students, there 35 children, who are identified as homeless is 35 too many, District homeless liaison Maribel Mendoza said.

“We try work with the homeless students and their families to make sure the children are going to school and are being given the ma-terials they need to func-tion,” Mendoza said.

“Sometimes that means helping with things as simple as hygiene kits with toothbrushes and shampoo,” she said.

Other times, it might mean the schools are helping with getting children uniforms, so they won’t stand out at school, Mabton School District Homeless Coordinator Judy Lewis.

“We see a lot of doubling up, meaning families are sharing a single home,” Lew-is said. “We try to provide transportation to those stu-dents having difficulty get-ting to school, as well,” she said.

The schools receive a little money to help with material things, like school supplies but sometimes it isn’t enough.

The students also need emotional help, Garza said.

“We also try to connect students with our counse-lors,” he said.

The biggest loss, beside that of innocence, is the loss of an education, based on lack of attendance or sleep-ing in cars, Garza said. What is causing the increases, we can’t say, but we are doing our best to meet the barriers these kids are facing, he said.