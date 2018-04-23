Beth Rairdan

Beth A. Rairdan, 82, of Ellensburg, died April 21, 2018, in Sunnyside.

She was born Dec.8, 1935 in Baker, Ore.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2.p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018, at Grandview Smith Funeral Home, Grandview

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Life Point Church of God in Prosser, with burial to follow at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah.

Those wishing to sign Beth’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.