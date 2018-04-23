Chamber to honor volunteers Thurs-day

— The annual Chambers Community Award Banquet will recognize those individuals who make the community a better place in which to live, Camber president Dawn Meyer said.

The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gemstones, 801 Grandridge Road

City Mayor Norm Childress is the Master of ceremonies for the evening.

Among those nominated for special recognition are Tim Bardell, Gail Boose, Mike Carpenter, Kim Cassie, Beth Lin Dill, Dollar Tree, Fast Mobile Services, Grandview Herald, GMC Training Institute, Tucker Kellogg, Key Bank, Lower Valley Business Connections, Carman McKinney, Gloria Mendoza, John Myers, New Hong Kong, Tammy Ouellette, Jim Sewell, Joan Souders, Ray Vining and Janet White.

Tickets on sale at the Grandview Chamber Office, GMC Training Institute, City of Grandview, and Key Bank.