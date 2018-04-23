Divina Grace Soliman gained her heavenly wings on April 19, 2018 in Prosser.

She was surrounded by her mother Aysha Soliman and her loving family.

Divina will forever be missed and will always be in our hearts. She is truly a di-vine blessing.

A private graveside ser-vice will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Divina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements