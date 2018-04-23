Dona Jean Callahan, 93, was entered to rest on April 13, 2018, at her home at Sun Terrace Assisted Living in Prosser.



She was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in Albion, Neb. to Charles Bernard and Fannie Belle (Martin) Emery.

She was raised and educated in southern California and graduated from Venice High School in 1942. She remained in the Venice area until moving to northern California. She worked as a dental assistant for 20 years.



Dona moved to Prosser in 1970 and worked at Twin City Foods until retiring in 1985.

Dona enjoyed making stuffed animals, cats, rabbits and teddy bears.



She was a member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Eagles.

Dona is survived by her daughter, Jolanna “Jodie” Showman and husband, George of Grandview, her grandson, Larry Charles “Chuck” Lane Jr. of Arizona; her great-granddaughter, Rikki Lane of Oregon; her great-great-granddaughter, Lilyann Stevenson of Ore-gon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin Jones Williams; her husband, Ralph Grant Callahan in 1994; and sis-ters, Lyla, Bobbie, Margie and Norma.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Prosser Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com