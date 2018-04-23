Donovan “Don” Smith

Donovan “Don” G. Smith, 85, of Yakima and former longtime Sunnyside resident went to be in the arms of his precious Savior, Jesus Friday, April 20, 2018 in Yakima.

Don was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in Choudrant, La the son of W.H. and Bertha (Nicholson) Smith. He received the first five years of schooling in Louisiana be-fore moving to Sunnyside.

Don continued his education at Wendell Phillip School and later graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1950. On Aug. 10, 1952, he married Dolores “Dee” Burke in Sunnyside.

Don was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1952-1954, while stationed in Germany. Following his military duty Don returned to Sunnyside, where in 1955 he began his long employment with the Carnation Company in Sunnyside and retired in 1994 from the Carnation Company in Portland, Ore., as a fresh milk supervisor.

Don also worked for Jack Cunningham at Sunnyside Frozen Foods for several years, was a high school and junior college football refer-ee for over 20 years, and before he completely retired was an assistant funeral director for Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside and Grandview.

On July 10, 1999, Don married Helen (Cornelison) Holder in Yakima. He made Yakima his home until the time of his death.

Don was an active me-ber of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Assembly of God where he taught Sunday school and led worship for many years. Transferring his membership to Stone Church in Yakima, Don was involved in the Caring Minis-try (primarily hospital visits).

The most remembered time of his life was three mission trips to Panama, China, and Swaziland. He enjoyed traveling, sports, cruises, and cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Helen of Yakima, a son, Randy Smith (Jodi) of Zillah, a step-daughter, Ginger Siemens (Robin) of Nine Mile Falls, two grandchildren, Joshua Smith of Yakima and Amanda Yuzuik of Centralia, two step-grandchildren, Calysta Watkins (Brady) and Kelvin Siemens (Caitlin), two great-grandchildren Kaden and Asher Yuzuik, three step-great-grandchildren, Kaelynn and Madison Watkins, and Cohen Siemens and a brother, John Smith (Wilma) of Woodinville, WA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Dee Smith, daughter, Robyn Smith, and brother, Bob Smith.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday April 29, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Mon-day April 30 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Celebration of Life service is at Stone Church in Yakima at 1pm on Monday April 30.

The family encourages you to wear your Seattle Mariners attire to the service to celebrate Don’s life and love of baseball.

Those wishing to honor Don’s memory may contribute to Union Gospel Mission or The Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima or a charity of your choice.

