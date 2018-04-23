Mottice third potential sheriff candidate

— Voters will have a third candidate to consider in the August primary election for Yakima County Sheriff.

Rick Mottice, a native of Grandview, has joined Robert Udell and Dave Simmons, in announcing his intention to vie for the position being vacated by current Sheriff Brian Winter.

Mottice was among the candidates looking to fill the county’s top law enforcement position in 2014.

“After thoughtful consideration, encouragement from my family and friends, and a strong sense of com-munity service, I am announcing my candidacy for the office of Yakima County Sheriff,” he said in a press release April 20.

Mottice is a Grandview High School graduate and began his career in law enforcement as a reserve officer for the city of Mabton following high school.

He was a corrections officer in Spokane County for a year before returning to the Yakima Valley as a corrections officer at the Yakima County Jail.

Two years later, Mottice was hired as a deputy. He served 19 years, leaving the sheriff’s office in 2009. He served as a K-9 officer, investigations officer and lead emergency vehicle operations course instructor.

“With more than 20 years of law enforcement service, I believe I have the experience, leadership, loyalty and community involvement to continue with the path that has been established and beyond,” he said.

Mottice said he would like to continue progress made by Winter, particularly community involvement via neighborhood watch programs, partnerships with schools and implementation of the active shooter program. The Search and Res-cue program is also something he believes the sheriff’s office should be proud of.

“Public safety is important to all residents of Yakima County,” he said.

One of his priorities, if elected, will be the addition of more deputies to ensure greater coverage of the county.