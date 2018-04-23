Patrol arrests squatter living in cave near Moxee

— A squatter appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday for damaging state lands after police found he had been living in a cave.

Van Dean Dunbar, 57, a homeless resident, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson for second-degree malicious mischief.

A court record shows he allegedly made a cave about a year ago on public lands managed by the state about a year ago and had been living in it.

Officials found him hiding in brush by the cave about 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 20, and arrested him for causing more than $750 in damage.

Dunbar told authorities it took him more than a month to build the shelter where he had been living for about a year.

The make-shift cave is near hiking trails, official said.

"There are extablished state park trails in the area for paying customers to use and this area is going to be out of service for some time while repairs are made," a Washington State Patrol probable cause statement said. "It poses a safety hazard to people walking by it."