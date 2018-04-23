Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 20

Lost property on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Andrea Court.

Resident assist on West Third Street.

Resident assist on North Elm Street.

Noise complaint on Vista Lane.

Resident dispute on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Third Street.

Residential alarm on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on North Euclid Road.

Domestic call on Wolfe Lane.

Abuse neglect on West Second Street.

Informational call on Vista Drive.

Domestic call on Carriage Court.

Assist agency at Yakima Avenue and Weatherwax Street.

APRIL 21

Assist agency on Mountainview Road.

Suspicious activity on East Washington Street.

Suspicious activity on Munson Court.

Unwanted guest on Broadview Drive.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity at Division and East Second streets.

Malicious mischief on North Third Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on East Bonnieview Road.

Domestic call on Grandridge Road.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Informational call on Nicka Road.

APRIL 22

Animal problem on Nicka Road.

Suspicious activity at West Wine Country Road and Wilson Highway.

Suspicious activity on King Street.

Suspicious activity on East Bonnieview Road.

Suspicious activity at Avenue E and Second Street.

Animal noise on Young Street.

Malicious mischief on Carriage Court.

Noise complaint on Grandridge Road.

Test on West Second Street.

Test on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Parking problem on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity at Olmstead Road and East Elm Street.

Wanted person on North Elm Street.

Residential alarm on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Driving under the influence on East Wine Country Road.

APRIL 23

Animal noise on Esperanza Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 20

Informational call on Bailey Avenue.

Medical emergency on Bailey Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Beverly Lane.

Assist agency on East Third Street.

APRIL 21

Assist agency on state Highway 22.

Vehicle theft on West First Avenue.

APRIL 22

Suspicious activity at East Third and D streets.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Boulevard North.

Resident assist on East A Street.

Domestic call on Harris Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Suspicious activity on Fourth Street.

Vehicle prowl on East A Street.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 20

Unwanted guest on Sandy Lane.

APRIL 21

Noise complaint on Skylstad Street.

Non-injury crash on Washington Street.

Suspicious activity on Fern Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 20

Warrant service on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on South Ninth Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on West Maple Avenue.

Threats on South Ninth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on West Madison Place.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Informational call on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on West Nicolai Avenue.

Resident complaint on Grape Lane.

Suspicious activity at Cemetery Road and Fairview Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on East Warehouse Avenue.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard at Waneta Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity at Canadienne Street and South Hill Road.

Warrant service at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence at South 16th Street and Franklin Court.

Suspicious activity on East Allen Road.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Road.

Shots reported fired at Yakima Avenue and Weatherwax Street.

Shots reported fired on North Avenue.

APRIL 21

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Drugs on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard at South First Street and East Edison Avenue.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Theft on West Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 15th Street.

Assault on South 11th Street.

Suspicious activity at West Riverside Avenue and Arthur Street.

Assault on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Resident assist at North First Street and East Warehouse Avenue.

Animal problem on South 10th Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Shots reported fired at North 16th and Oak streets.

Suspicious activity at North 16th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 12th Street at Tacoma Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Noise complaint at Fairview Avenue and Ismo Loop.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Franklin Avenue.

APRIL 22

Shots reported fired on South 16th Street and East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Informational call on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on Decatur Avenue.

Residential alarm on East Kearney Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Informational call on Tacoma Avenue.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Assault on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on Ismo Loop.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Gregory Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Rohman Street.

Welfare check on West Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Columbia Avenue.

Noise complaint on Columbia Avenue.

Assist agency on Picard Place.

APRIL 23

Malicious mischief on Ida Belle Lane.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Residential alarm on South First Street.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 20

Animal problem on North Track Road.

Suspicious activity on North Track Road.

Drugs on South Camas Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

APRIL 21

Assault on North Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on East Fifth Street.

Vehicle theft on West Ninth Street.

Parking problem on North Camas Avenue.

Court order violation on South Simcoe Avenue.

Resident assist on Main Street.

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Resident assist on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on South Satus Avenue.

Resident dispute on East Second Street

Assault on Gordon Lane.

APRIL 22

Shots reported fired on East B Street.

Suspicious activity on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency at Progressive Road and U.S. Highway 97.

Assist agency on Knight Lane.

Suspicious activity on East Second Street.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Informational call on West First Street.

Theft on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 20

Residential alarm on Plath Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Buena Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Buena Road, Buena.

Livestock incident at Thorp and Gangle roads, Wapato.

Shots reported fired at Konnowac Pass and Meadowlark roads, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Theft on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check at state Highway 22 and Larue Road, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Murray Road, Mabton.

Theft on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on East Daisy Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Highland Drive and White Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident at Nelson and Liberty roads, Granger.

APRIL 21

Assault on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Marty South Drive, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Becker Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on West Robinson Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on South 17th Street, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on South Track Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on McKinley Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on Buena Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Attempt to locate on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on South Satus Avenue, Wapato.

Assist agency on state Highway 22, Granger.

Residential alarm on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity at state Highway 241 and Stover Road, Grandview.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash at East Centennial Drive and Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle prowl on Fern Street, Mabton.

Assault on Gordon Lane, Wapato.

Non-injury crash at Snipes Pump and Emerald roads, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Shots reported fired on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

APRIL 22

Shots reported fired on Hanks Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity at Buena Loop Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property at Lombard Loop Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Domestic call on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Traffic stop at Cheyne Road and Highland Drive, Zillah.

Assault on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Burglary on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Welfare check at Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Harris Avenue, Granger.

Assist agency on Harris Avenue, Granger.

Assist agency on West Second Street, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Beam Road, Granger.

APRIL 23

Welfare check on Thacker Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 20

Found property on First Avenue.

Death investigation on Fifth Street.

APRIL 21

Theft on First Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Assist agency on East Centennial Drive.

APRIL 22

Assist agency at East Toppenish Avenue and North F Street.

Resident assist on First Avenue.

Animal problem at Second Avenue at Second Street.

Driving under the influence on Vintage Valley Parkway.

APRIL 23

Suspicious activity on Vintage Valley Parkway.