Sunnyside arrests for the weekend of April 20-23

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested seven people between Friday, April 20, and Monday morning, April 23.
The following people were arrested:
- Fernando Villalobos, 25, of 1105 E. Alexander Road, Sunnyside, arrested at 10:18 a.m. April 20 at Valley Manufacturing for violation of a harassment/no contact order.
- Steven Ray Meador, a 32, a transient Sunnyside resident, arrested at 7:28 p.m. April 20 at the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Sixth Street for third-degree theft-under $750.
- Silvester James Garza, 27, of 1212 Decatur Ave., Sunnyside, arrested at 1:08 a.m. April 21 for obstructing a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and a Department of Corrections contract.
- Matthew Paul Heilman, 53, of 1101 Thacker Road, Zillah, arrested at 9:33 a.m. April 21 on a court commitment.
- Jamie Herrera, 23, of 1218 S. 15th St., Sunnyside, arrested at 7:43 p.m. April 21 for third-degree driving while license suspended.
- Nayeli Tapia, 17, of 51 Second Ave., Outlook, arrested at 6:59 p.m. at 120 Rohman St., Sunnyside, for hit and run-unattended vehicle.
- Veronica Sanchez Farias, 28, of 1320 S. 11th St. Apt. C-5, Sunnyside, arrested at 3:36 a.m. April 23 for third-degree malicious mischief.
