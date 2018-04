SUNNYSIDE FIRE CALLS

APRIL 18

Aid call to West Riverside. One transferred to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 19

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Ambulance transfer from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.

Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Lifeflight assist from Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Car fire on Saul Road. Extinguished.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 20

Aid call to South 10th Street. No transport.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Lift assist on East Allen Road.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. On patient transferred to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Family contacted.

Aid call on Bailey Avenue, Granger. One patient transported to Virginia Mason Memorial, Yakima.

Aid call on Gap Road. No transport.

Advanced life support patient transfer from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Automatic alarm on South First Street. Burnt food only damage.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One patient transferred to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 21

Automatic alarm on Ida Belle Street. Cancelled en route.

Lift assist on Federal Way.

Aid Call on Ferson Road. Lift assist.

Lifeflight transfer from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to helicopter pad.

Aid call on Otis Avenue.

Aid call to South 16th Street. One transferred to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Life assist on Maple Way.

Aid Call on Harrison Avenue. One transferred to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

APRIL 22

Aid call on Factory Road. No transfer.

Assist citizen on South Sixth Street.

Lift assist on Ida Belle Street.

Aid call on Reeves Way. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.