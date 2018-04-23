Two injured in Sunday crash

— Two people were injured in a two-vehicle north of Toppenish on U.S. Highway 97 this past Sunday, April 22.

The crash at the intersection with Progressive Road happened just prior to 1 p.m.

Jhon L. Schei, 73, of Yakima is believed responsible.

He and 61-year-old Rosanna E. Ervin, also of Yakima, were injured in the crash, Washington State Patrol troopers said. Both were transported by ambulance to Yakima hospitals.

Schei was driving a 2006 Cadillac DTS westbound on Progressive Road and failed to yield the right-of-way while crossing the highway, troopers said.

The Cadillac collided with the northbound 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt in which Ervin was a passenger.

The driver of the Cobalt was Wayne L. Ervin, 63, of Yakima. He was not injured, troopers said.

Troopers do not believe either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stating the cause was failure to yield the right-of-way.

Schei as cited for failing to yield.

His vehicle was deemed totaled, and the Ervin’s vehicle sustained reportable damage.