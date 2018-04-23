Two injured in Toppenish crash

Two Yakima residents were injured in a crash shortly after noon Sunday, April 22.

Rosanna E. Ervin, 61, an John L. Schei, 73, were taken to Yakima hospitals, the Washington State Patrol said. Another person involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash occurred at 12:48 p.m. about 3 miles north of the city on U.S. Highway 97, the patrol reported.

Schei, 73, was westbound on Progressive Road and failed to stop at the intersection with the highway, the patrol reported.

His 2006 Cadillac DTS struck a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driving by Wayne L. Ervin, 63, of Yakima, the patrol said. Rosanna Ervin was a passenger in the second vehicle.

All three crash victims were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.

Schei was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, the patrol said noting neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

The vehicles were towed from the scene by Wofford’s Towing.