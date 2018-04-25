Alternative fuel vehicle tax exemptions go away June 1

OLYMPIA — Success in reaching the threshold for alternative fuel vehicles is leading to the elimination of a tax June 1.
In March, Washington reached the 7,500-vehicle threshold for the clean-alternative fuel, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales and the use tax exemption.
Washington residents can take advantage of the sales and use tax exemption through May 31 by purchas-ing or leasing clean-alternative fuel, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
To qualify for the exemption, the vehicle must be purchased or leased for a base-model retail price of less than $42,500, meet the expectations outlined by the Department of Licensing, and be delivered to the buy-er before the expiration date.
Vehicles delivered after May 31 do not qualify.
Exemptions apply up to $32,000. Leases that are entered on or before May 31 qualify for the exemption on the remainder of lease payments due or until the total amount of lease payments reaches $32,000.
