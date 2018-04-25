Dump truck overturns

— A dump truck carrying 24 tons of sand tipped over about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nightingale Road.

Driver Burdette Kent, 35, of Wapato, was not injured when his 2004 Kenworth Construction dump truck tipped, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle tipped as the driver reached for a piece of paper and veered off the edge of the roadway, deputies said. The vehicle was traveling at 25 mph at the time of the crash.

Distracted driving was cited as the cause of the crash.