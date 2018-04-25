Logar Pharmacy robbed at gunpoint Kiona-Benton schools locked down while deputies search for suspect

— Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of Logar Pharmacy on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a masked man walked into the pharmacy, 515 Ninth St. and demanded pills.

The man brandished a handgun, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said, noting the gunman ordered employees to get on the floor.

The suspect is described as standing 6-foot tall, thin and wearing dark colored clothing and a ski mask. His pants had a red stripe down the side.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man carried a bag with “H&M” on the side.

Kiona-Benton schools were in lock down while authorities searched for the gunman.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the robbery to call 509-628-0333.