Logar Pharmacy robbed at gunpoint

BENTON CITY — Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of Logar Pharmacy on Tuesday.
According to authorities, a masked man walked into the pharmacy, 515 Ninth St. and demanded pills.
The man brandished a handgun, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said, noting the gunman ordered employees to get on the floor.
The suspect is described as standing 6-foot tall, thin and wearing dark colored clothing and a ski mask. His pants had a red stripe down the side.
The Sheriff’s Office said the man carried a bag with “H&M” on the side.
Kiona-Benton schools were in lock down while authorities searched for the gunman.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the robbery to call 509-628-0333.
