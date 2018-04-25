Mabton police sergeant found dead

— A police department sergeant was found dead in his home.

Sgt. Lee Reed, 52, was pronounced dead after being found about 1:20 p.m., Police Chief Phil Haglin said.

“Lee passed away during the night from what appears to be natural causes,” Haglin said, noting Grandview police are investigating the death.

Reed served in law enforcement for 30 years; he was hired Feb. 2, 2016, by the Mabton department.

“He was my right hand in Mabton and a leader and mentor to our staff,” Haglin said. “I take solace knowing that he was a man of great faith. Small departments are like a family and this is a real loss for our family.”