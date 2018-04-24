Mushroom season looms in forest Permits available for commercial harvesters beginning May 1

— Permits for commercial harvesting of mushrooms in the Jolly Mountain fire area of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest go on sale Tuesday, May 1.

Residents need a commercial permit if they process more than 5 gallons of mushrooms per day and intend to sell them.

Two areas have been designated this year for commercial harvesting camps – the Salmon La Sac area near Ronald and the North Fork Teanaway between Cle Elum and Liberty.

The commercial harvest season runs through July 31; commercial harvesters are required to have their permit in their possession when collecting.

“There are some areas where commercial harvesting is prohibited,” Cle Elum District Ranger Michelle Capp said. “These areas include congressionally designated Wilderness areas, research natural areas, administrative sites, botanical areas, scenic corridors, developed recreation sites, campgrounds, and those places under area closures.”

One such area in Yakima County is the William O. Douglas Wilderness area northwest of Naches.

Residents wanting to harvest mushrooms for personal use are allowed up to 5 gallons per person per day, forest officials said.

There isn’t a permit of fee, but personal-use collectors are required to carry a copy of the “Free Incidental Use Mushroom Information Sheet” while harvesting.

The information sheet is online at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3YJ.