Outlook residents escape harm in drive-by shooting

— Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the second drive-by shooting to occur in a little more than a month.

This morning, April 24, a home in the 10 block of Second Avenue was targeted by gunfire, Sgt. Robert Tucker said.

The home was struck multiple times and a young child and her mother were nearly struck by a bullet that penetrated the home while they were sleeping in bed, Tucker said.

There were five people inside the home, ranging in ages from 5-64. All escaped injury, Tucker said.

Witnesses told deputies a 2002 gold or gray Honda Accord was seen fleeing the area, and one of the residents of the home jumped in a vehicle to give chase, Tucker said.

The occupants of the Accord engaged in shooting at the victim from the car, but he was not struck, Tucker said.

The victim chose to stop his pursuit of the car as the chase neared Grant County, he said.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle they fled in, Tucker said.

This is the second drive-by shooting since March 17.

In that incident a home on Price Road was targeted by gunfire from a small, dark SUV, the sheriff’s Public Information Officer told The Daily Sun.

There weren’t any leads regarding suspects at the time, but no one inside the home was injured in that shooting, either, he said.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.