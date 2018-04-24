Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 23

Residential alarm on West Fourth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard at West Second Street and Grandridge Road.

Court order service on Westridge Drive.

Threats on West Second Street.

Resident assist on East Third Street.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Assist agency at Grandridge Road and Pleasant Avenue.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Assault on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Michael Court.

Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.

APRIL 24

Welfare check at South Euclid Road and Stassen Way.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 23

Domestic call on D Street.

Code enforcement on Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Fourth Street.

APRIL 24

Suspicious activity on East First Street.

Suspicious activity on East First Street.

Weapon assault on Second Avenue, Outlook.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 23

Burglary on Jefferson Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 23

Prisoner transport on West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Resident complaint on Waneta Road.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Crash at Rossier Street and Spaulding Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on South 16th Street.

Code enforcement on South Seventh Street.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Residential alarm on Upland Drive.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Lost property reported in Sunnyside.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Crash on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on Eat Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop at South First Street and Midvale Road.

Theft at Yakima Valley Highway and North Ninth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on East Kearney Avenue.

APRIL 24

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 23

Malicious mischief on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Traffic stop at South Ahtanum Avenue and West Sixth Street.

Mental subject on West First Street.

Resident dispute on East Third Street.

Business alarm on West First Street.

Resident assist on West Seventh Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 23

Burglary on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Phillips Road, Mabton.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Assist agency on D Street, Granger.

Animal problem on South Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Resident dispute on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call at U.S. Highway 97 and Larue Road, Toppenish.

Assault on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle fire at Van Belle and Maple Grove roads, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Orchard Way, Wapato.

Animal problem at Ashue and McDonald roads, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Traffic hazard at South Track and North Meyers roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on Teo Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Grandridge Road and Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Civil matter on Krough Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Resident complaint on Aster Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on South Phillips Road, Mabton.

Shots reported fired at Hudson and Arms roads, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

APRIL 24

Assist agency on East First Street, Granger.

Weapon assault on Second Avenue, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 23

Informational call on Seventh Street.

Animal noise on Eighth Street.

APRIL 24

Assist agency on East First Street, Granger.