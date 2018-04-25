Prosser puts administrator on leave

PROSSER — City Administrator Dave Stockdale was placed on administrative leave Tuesday night without explanation.
In a short press release issued at 9 p.m., the city said Stockdale was placed on leave effective immediately.
No other information was offered by press time.
