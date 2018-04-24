Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 23
Aid call on Zinfandel Street, Granger. Returned patient to parent.
Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Smoke from mechanical fire on Picard Place. Cleared.
Automatic alarm on Tacoma Avenue. Canceled.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Motor vehicle crash on Yakima Valley Highway. Two patients refused aid.
Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Astria Regional Medical Center, Yakima.
Aid call on Factory Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
