Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 17, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Laurissa Judy Ruiz, DOB 09/17/00, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $250 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Alfredo Chavez Corona, DOB 09/30/64, dangerous dogs off premises. $100 fine.
Paola Mercedes Llerenas, DOB 06/25/99, defective tail lams and no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Esteban S. Lugo Badillo, DOB 08/06/94, altering and/or making plates illegal and/or obscured. $100 fine.
Jose Nolberto Payan Acosta, DOB 07/14/60, failure to signal. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Gabriel Rbadan Osorio, DOB 12/25/97, unsafe starting from parked position. $136 fine. Failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, DOB 08/25/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to stop at intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine.
Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective exhaust. $136 fine. No driver’s license on person. Dismissed. Failure to signal. $100 fine.
DISMISSALS
Richard Barragan, DOB 12/13/90, failure to initially register vehicle.
Arturo Gutierrez, DOB 03/20/85, defective equipment or non-use of safe equipment.
Steven Alvarez Martinez Jr., DOB 04/17/96, driving under the influence.
Manuel Ruiz Rodriguez, DOB 11/09/62, two counts dangerous dog off premises.
Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Brooke Ralene Bounds, DOB 04/10/73, speeding 5 mph over the limit.
Hugo Cisneros Reyes Jr., DOB 07/14/98, speeding 10 mph over the limit.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, driving under the influence.
Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, drug paraphernalia prohibited and giving a false and/or misleading statement to police.
Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, marijuana prohibited.
BENCH WARRANTS
David Sandoval, DOB 02/09/90, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Raul Lopez-Hernandez, DOB 11/29/75, reckless driving.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment