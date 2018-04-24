Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 17, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Laurissa Judy Ruiz, DOB 09/17/00, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $250 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Alfredo Chavez Corona, DOB 09/30/64, dangerous dogs off premises. $100 fine.

Paola Mercedes Llerenas, DOB 06/25/99, defective tail lams and no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Esteban S. Lugo Badillo, DOB 08/06/94, altering and/or making plates illegal and/or obscured. $100 fine.

Jose Nolberto Payan Acosta, DOB 07/14/60, failure to signal. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Gabriel Rbadan Osorio, DOB 12/25/97, unsafe starting from parked position. $136 fine. Failure to sign and/or carry and/or display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, DOB 08/25/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to stop at intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine.

Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective exhaust. $136 fine. No driver’s license on person. Dismissed. Failure to signal. $100 fine.

DISMISSALS

Richard Barragan, DOB 12/13/90, failure to initially register vehicle.

Arturo Gutierrez, DOB 03/20/85, defective equipment or non-use of safe equipment.

Steven Alvarez Martinez Jr., DOB 04/17/96, driving under the influence.

Manuel Ruiz Rodriguez, DOB 11/09/62, two counts dangerous dog off premises.

Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Gerardo Alvarez Jr., DOB 02/09/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Brooke Ralene Bounds, DOB 04/10/73, speeding 5 mph over the limit.

Hugo Cisneros Reyes Jr., DOB 07/14/98, speeding 10 mph over the limit.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, driving under the influence.

Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, drug paraphernalia prohibited and giving a false and/or misleading statement to police.

Aroldo Rodriguez Jr., DOB 10/18/80, marijuana prohibited.

BENCH WARRANTS

David Sandoval, DOB 02/09/90, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Raul Lopez-Hernandez, DOB 11/29/75, reckless driving.