Zillah boys ranked No. 10 in baseball

ZILLAH — The Leopards have broken into the state top 10 rankings in prep baseball at 10th place in the class 1A division.
Naches, which has beaten Zillah twice, is the No. 1-ranked team at 1A.
Two upper valley teams appear in the 2A ranking. They are No. 5 Ellensburg and No. 7 Selah.
