Farm services honored

— Northwest Farm Credit Services, with offices in Sunnyside, has received the 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award.

The award was created to recognize organizations for their extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.

Northwest FCS is a leading financial cooperative that supports agriculture and rural communities with reli-able, consistent credit and financial services. The com-pany serves customers through 44branch offices located throughout the Northwest and its corporate headquarters office in Spo-kane.

“The team at Northwest FCS has been honored for the second year in a row with the Gallup Great Work-place Award,” Phil DiPofi, Northwest FCS President and CEO said.

“I am proud of our em-ployees and their collective effort to develop a unique and special culture of en-gagement and service to our customers and rural com-munities.”

Northwest FCS joins an elite group of 39 organiza-tions from around the world that average 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employ-ee, which is nearly seven times the rate in the U.S. and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally.

Gallup’s scientific research links employee engagement to nine integral performance outcomes: customer satis-faction, profitability, productivity, turnover, em-ployee safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism and quality.