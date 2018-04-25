Fresh look at the community’s history

SUNNYSIDE — New exhibits displayed in gallery style will greet visitors the newly revamped community museum, 704 S. 4th St.
Fresh neutral paint, a new lighting system and a thoughtful decluttering of past collections have given the community treasure house of history a clean new gallery-style look.
“It’s the work of our museum board of busy direc-tors,” museum board presi-dent Pat Kezele.
New to the museum’s ex-hibit is a large tribute to the rich and diverse Hispanic community, complete with a photo album of families, who made Sunnyside their home in the early 1960s.
Part of the display included the research of Sunnyside native Esmaso Gamboa, a University of Washington Migrant studies professor.
The board opened a third gallery which once held bed-room and living suites to creates a “Travel Through Time” display. The new dis-play takes travelers from walking to space travel., with tributes to trains which once provided transportation from Sunnyside to all points east and west.
The World War I display was expanded to include a salute the Christian Colony founders.
The old music room has been covered to display fashions, from baby shoes to stylish headwear of early Sunnyside.
The basement displays in-cluded a close look at early Sunnyside businesses.
“We are currently working to creates an outdoor ag- display, but it won’t be ready this year,” Kezele said.
The museum, held a ‘soft opening last Saturday, with an admiring crowd, Kezele said.
“Saturday, April 27 is our official opening,” she said.
She said the museum is open from now through June, from 1-6 p.m. Satur-day and Sunday.
“Beginning June, we will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-6, until Septem-ber,” Kezele said.
She said Mike Kennard is the museum docent.
“He grew up in Sunnyside and is eager to share his knowledge of the communi-ty’s history,” she said.
